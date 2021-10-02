Efrén Llarena says the crash that has almost certainly put him out of Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras was “part of the game”, adding the biggest frustration is the loss of FIA European Rally Championship points.

Llarena and co-driver Sara Fernández were uninjured in the SS6 crash, which Rallye Team Spain-backed Llarena has put down to the challenging conditions.



“For sure we are not happy with this situation, we crashed and I am almost sure we lost a lot of possibilities in the championship,” said Llarena, who started the Portuguese event as the highest-ranked ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory member in second overall.



“It was a crazy stage full of fog and a lot of mud. In a fast section on a long left and just at the end of the corner I lost a bit the rear and needed to brake because the next corner was very slow. I lost completely the rear, I cannot stop and I crashed and rolled sometimes.



“There was frustration in my mind but honestly it’s a mistake, it’s part of the game. Fortunately I have not made a lot of mistakes in my career but sometimes it happens. We are okay, we rolled but for sure it was not a big impact, we were just going into the trees on the downhill.



“I am almost sure it’s not too damaged, maybe we were lucky but the most difficult is to get the car – it’s 10 or 12 metres down so we need to get a big trick to pick up.”

