Llarena expects tough ERC Junior opposition

Efrén Llarena expects a “very difficult” fight in his bid to extend his lead at the of the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship – because the speed of his rivals is so high.

Llarena has topped the Pirelli-supported category since winning the season-opening Azores Rallye in March.



But the Rally Team Spain driver admitted to a lack of pace on last month’s Rally Liepāja – where Sindre Furuseth cut his lead to 20 points – and is more than aware that any dip in form must be quickly reversed to keep his title hopes on track, starting with this week’s PZM 76th Rally Poland.



“We try to take the win to make a big step forward for the championship, but we know it’s going to be very difficult because there are a lot of other fast drivers in ERC Junior,” said Llarena, who narrowly missed out on winning ERC3 Junior in Poland to Tom Kristensson last September.



“Last year we did our best to catch him,” said Llarena. “We lost a few seconds in the beginning but in the end we had a very good pace and we were catching him second by second. In the end it was not enough but I hope we can be even faster this year.”

