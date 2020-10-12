After a broken exhaust manifold prevented him from restarting on day two of the Portuguese event when he was in the thick of the fight for the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship victory, the Rallye Team Spain driver explained he would be turning a negative into a big positive.









“We had an exhaust manifold that was broken,” said the ERC3 Junior champion from 2019. “We didn’t have the time to repair it but now we will be able to do a test before Rally Hungary instead.”









Rally Hungary takes place from November 6-8.