Efrén Llarena won’t try to match Alexey Lukyanuk and Andreas Mikkelsen for pace in the FIA European Rally Championship.

Rallye Team Spain’s former ERC3/ERC3 Junior champion is still adapting to Rally2-level competition and has plenty to learn about his new-for-2021 Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.



Speaking after finishing a strong sixth overall on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland earlier this month, Llarena said: “We will try to get the pace up, not to try to start the rally one second per kilometre slower. We want to start the rally more or less in the fight. For sure Mikkelsen and Lukyanuk are in another world, but we are in the second group and I want to start [there] from the beginning.”

