Llarena on high-speed ERC crash, race against time

Efrén Llarena and co-driver Sara Fernández are facing a race against time to continue their FIA ERC3 Junior Championship title challenge in Italy later this month.

Their high-speed crash on PZM 76th Rally Poland left their Peugeot 208 R2 badly damaged after it travelled an estimated 200 metres from the point of initial impact, according to the crew, who were largely unharmed.



Spanish duo Llarena and Fernández, who are trained mechanics, will have to work around the clock if they are to be ready for Rally di Roma Capitale from 19-21 July.



“I think I was too fast on a very fast corner,” said the Rallye Team Spain driver, who was in third place in class at the time of the accident. “I touched inside, I don’t know what but immediately we started to roll. It was more bad luck for us but we were fighting for the championship, so we were completely flat. Our car is now destroyed and we see if we can go to Rome because of the time to repair the car in Spain and the budget.



“We rolled seven or eight times and of course when you are rolling the feeling is not good. I was thinking maybe I will have injuries but after I asked Sara she told me she was okay, so we could only go out of the car. That’s when we saw the car was completely destroyed but that’s rally.”



Llarena arrived in Poland leading the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior table but his accident has left him two points behind new title pacesetter Sindre Furuseth.



“For us the weekend was going very well,” Llarena added.” We had some temperature problems on the first morning and on the first loop we lost 15 seconds to Sindre Furuseth. But after we were on the same pace as him. Then [on Sunday morning] we had a puncture, maybe in the same place as Alexey Lukyanuk because it was on a straight. It was really bad luck.”



to watch Llarena and Fernández crash out of PZM 76th Rally Poland, fortunately without serious injury to either crew.

