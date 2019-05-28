Llarena plots renewed ERC3 Junior title push

Efrén Llarena has vowed to come back stronger when the chase for FIA ERC3 Junior glory continues in Poland next month.

The championship-leading Spaniard had to settle for fifth place in the Pirelli-supported category on last week’s Rally Liepāja after he was unable to consistently match the pace of the leading quartet headed by Ken Torn in a Ford Fiesta R2T.



“I tried to attack and catch the podium but it was impossible for us because we did not have the speed,” said the Rally Team Spain Peugeot 208 R2 driver, who turned 24 on Sunday. “It was just not my rally but we have one month to Poland and hopefully we will be back stronger.”

