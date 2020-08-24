-

Rallye Team Spain’s ERC3 Junior champion Efrén Llarena says he’s “satisfied with the progress” he’s making on his first season competing in the FIA European Rally Championship’s top tier.

On Rally Liepāja earlier this month, Llarena and co-driver Sara Fernández finished fourth in ERC1 Junior and eighth overall among the registered ERC drivers on what was their first outing on a high-speed gravel event in their Citroën C3 R5.



“We're satisfied with the progress, it was difficult for us, it's the first rally on gravel for us,” Llarena said. “We learned a lot, the first day we didn't do well but on the second day we changed the set-up and everything was working well.”

ERC Miko makes his Marczyk with ERC Rally Liepaja pace 6 HOURS AGO

The post Llarena satisfied with ERC1 Junior progress appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC ERC Junior Westlund comeback on track 18 HOURS AGO