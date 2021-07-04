Efrén Llarena was the best of the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory members in fourth overall on Rally Liepāja.

An incentive scheme for young stars in Rally2 cars, Llarena was on top form throughout the Latvia weekend, completing leg one in third overall.



Miko Marczyk, the best-performing ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory member on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland last month, placed sixth overall with Erik Cais eighth, Simone Tempestini in P10 and Grégoire Munster completing the high-speed gravel event in P17 following delays.



“For sure we are really happy, it’s only our second race with this car and only our third race on gravel with an R5 [Rally2],” said Rallye Team Spain driver Llarena. “The performance is really good. On the first day we had a bit of an advantage with the start list but not today. Today we cleaned the road and we fight with Lukyanuk, Breen, Mikkelsen so this is good for the progress.”



How the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory members finished Rally Liepāja



4 Efrén Llarena (ESP)/Sara Fernándes (ESP) Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo

6 Miko Marczyk (POL)/Szymon Gospodarczyk (POL) Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo

8 Erik Cais (CZE)/Jindřiška Žáková (CZE) Ford Fiesta Rally2

10 Simone Tempestini (ROU)/Sergiu Itu (ROU) Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo

17 Grégoire Munster (LUX)/Louis Louka (Bel) Hyundai i20 R5



How theERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory members rank in the overall ERC standings



3 Miko Marczyk (POL) 41 points

5 Efrén Llarena (ESP) 37

8 Erik Cais (CZE) 21

14 Simone Tempestini (ROU) 7

