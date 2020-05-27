Llarena tells ERC The Stage: Citroen C3 R5 is the best yet

-

Efrén Llarena used his appearance on this evening’s ERC The Stage, the internet talk show from the FIA European Rally Championship, to praise the Citroën C3 R5 he will use on his step up to the Rally2 category in ERC1 Junior this season.

Rallye Team Spain driver Llarena, who graduates to the category as the double ERC3 and ERC3 Junior champion, sampled the Sports & You-run car shortly before his homeland went into lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic.



“It is really easy to drive, I only tested it on gravel but for sure it was the best car I have been driving,” Llarena said onERC The Stage.“I am really looking forward to start the season. I want to test the car on Tarmac because I know the [level] of the car on Tarmac is really amazing.”



The 2020 ERC season is due to begin on Rally di Roma Capitale from 24-26 July.



Screenshot captured from ERC The Stage

