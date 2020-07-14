Llarena tries Tarmac as ERC Rally di Roma Capitale preparations continue

-

This is Efrén Llarena continuing his preparations for next week’s Rally di Roma Capitale where he will step up to Rally2 level as the reigning ERC3 and ERC3 Junior champion.

Llarena and co-driver Sara Fernández were putting their Rallye Team Spain Citroën C3 R5 through its paces during a test last week.



Rally di Roma Capitale marks the start of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season from 24-26 July.



Photos:Shakedown Media

