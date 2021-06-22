Efrén Llarena brushed off his lack of experience behind the wheel of his Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo with a “crazy” run to sixth place on Poland’s FIA European Rally Championship opener.

Competing under the Rallye Team Spain banner, Llarena was P19 after ORLEN 77th Rally Poland’s first full stage but fought back after early struggles to finish 1.7s behind four-time Hungarian champion Norbert Herczig.



“For sure we need to improve but since the beginning we started to improve our times and our pace also,” said Llarena, the 2019 ERC3/ERC3 Junior champion. “At the beginning we had no confidence but after the stages we got it and we lost fifth by just 1.7 seconds. The rally was quite long, we tried to push but sometimes you need to manage everything: the pace, tyres, punctures.



“If you saw the entry list, you would think [my result] was crazy because there were a lot of cars and a lot of really good drivers from the world and national championships. We were not so bad, but we will try to improve.”

