Nick Loof completed his final event as a teenager in style with a second consecutive FIA ERC3 Junior Championship podium on Rally Liepāja.

Loof, who turned 20 on July 7, finished third in the Pirelli-supported category for drivers under 27 competing in Pirelli-equipped Rally4 and Rally5 cars, a repeat of his ERC debut performance on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland last month.



“Overall, this rally was really good, it’s another third place for us and I’m really happy with our improvement compared to Poland,” said German Loof. “The car was perfect, there were no issues and no damage.



“I was quite cautious in the beginning because I couldn’t really see where the traction was in the corners so I didn’t know where I could really push. There were some surprises but, in the end, it ruined out really well and the progress is there. It was really nice to finish with big points because this is important for the championship.”

