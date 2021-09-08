Nick Loof’s Barum Czech Rally Zlín debut might not have gone to plan, but the Pirelli-equipped German was still able to gather vital experience for the future after restarting following his exit on SS2 to finish seventh in ERC3 Junior.

“I made a mistake in the first stage of [Saturday] morning,” explained the Ford Fiesta Rally4 driver, who is co-driven by Hugo Magalhães. “I went into the ditch on the exit of the circuit part of the stage, it was a bad mistake from my side and I was really frustrated. There was nothing damaged, just a bumper in the front and a bit on the front-left. We were quite lucky because there were a lot of concrete blocks in the ditch but we didn’t hit anything.



“The goal for [Sunday] was to drive the stages and to see the stages for next year.”

