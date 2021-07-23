Nick Loof has no plans to deviate from his pre-season plan in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship.

The German, who recently turned 20, has made building his experience at European level his number one priority alongside co-driver Hugo Magalhães in 2021.



Despite scoring podiums on the gravel-based rounds in Poland and Latvia in his first season of international competition, Loof insists he’ll be keeping his expectations in check on his favoured asphalt surface when Rally di Roma Capitale takes place from today (Friday).



“We need to stay on the ground and continue how we planned the season, no pushing no big chances just to drive smooth and clean with no stupid mistakes,” said Loof, who completed the recce for Rally di Roma Capitale last season. “I was quite surprised I remembered a lot from last year and the knowledge I have from Poland and Latvia will also really help me.”

