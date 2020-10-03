Driving a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo for Team MRF Tyres, Lindholm was fourth in class when he went out on stage three.



His retirement compounds a frustrating seven days for the Finn, which began when he lost out on the Finnish title following an accident on an event in his homeland.



He explained what went wrong: “It's a bit unclear what the main cause at this point is. But to me, what happened was the second braking point of the stage, quite a fast place actually. We were in fifth gear, coming through a left and right combination. At the moment, I hit the brakes there was no bite. Already at this point, I knew we would we were going off. I had, at the time, to pump up the brakes and get a little feedback from the pedal, some pressure, but as I said it was too late. So, I just turned the car around as much as I could and we hit the stone wall with our rear end first. It was a big impact but lucky that we're okay with Mikael [Korhonen] and I.



“Unfortunately, the body shell is quite damaged. I mean, we were doing about 120kph when we hit the stone wall. The deceleration was quite brutal. The left rear of the car is unrepairable in Fafe.



“It hurts because I know this could have been a good rally for us. I mean, the whole package was working well. And especially tomorrow and the rain was supposed to be even heavier. I think we would have had a strong, strong fighting chance. But it's disappointing. That's what we got to live with.”