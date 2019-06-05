Lukyanuk back in the ERC game, top form to follow

Alexey Lukyanuk’s second place on Rally Liepāja last month got him “back in the game” in the ERC, but as the Russian admitted afterwards, there’s more work to do if he’s to recapture his title winning form of last season.

Lukyanuk arrived in Latvia on the back of non-finishes in the Azores and Gran Canaria and admitted he couldn’t falter for a third event running. Although P2 could yet prove decisive in his bid to win the FIA European Rally Championship for a second season running, it wasn’t the victory he craved.



“Success is a win actually, I’m not happy being second,” the Saintéloc Junior Team driver said. “But we are back in the game after a rather bad start. Of course we would like to be a bit higher on the podium, but we still need to continue hard work on our development package to be there in the future. We need to better understand how we can get the maximum from the new-for-us car and tyres and, of course, ourselves. This remains one of our main goals for this season.”



Although Lukyanuk was quick to highlight the issues that held him back on Rally Liepāja, he was equally rapid in praising first time ERC winner Oliver Solberg. “Of course this does not diminish the value of Oliver Solberg and Aaron Johnston’s victory,” Lukyanuk said. “They showed a brilliant performance and fully deserved the win.”

