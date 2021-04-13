FIA European Rally champion Alexey Lukyanuk has given the format changes for the 55th Azores Rallye next month his seal of approval.

Organisers have swapped the traditional deciding leg stages on the east of the island of São Miguel to day one with the stages that previously formed leg one and located to the west now moving to leg two.



It means rather than finishing with the Tronqueira ‘jungle’ stage, the spectacular FIA European Rally Championship event will be settled on the signature Sete Cidades ‘volcano’ stage.



Lukyanuk, who will defend his ERC title in a Pirelli-equipped Citroën C3 Rally2 run by the Saintéloc Junior Team, said: “It’s nice [because] we are quite used to a standard layout with Sete Cidades on the first day and Tronquiera and Graminhais on the second. It’s an interesting challenge and nice. The stages are more or less the same, we will just need to adjust our strategy to suit best the new itinerary. I see no problems, and only positives.”



The 55th Azores Rallye is due to open the 2021 ERC season from May 6-8.

