FIA European champion Alexey Lukyanuk has dropped from second to third on Rally di Roma Capitale after a time penalty.

Lukyanuk was 27.8s behind rally leader Giandomenico Basso after Affile-Bellegra 2, but a one minute penalty was added to his total rally time after the wheelbase dimensions of hisCitroënC3 R5 were found to be non-compliant with the technical regulations.



“We have a one-minute penalty. It’s a team responsibility but the engineers are not agreeing. It’s a pity, it’s not a mistake by the driver who has made an excellent rally,” explained Vincent Ducher, Rally Manager at Saintéloc Racing.



“Lucas and the team did a good job to prepare the car and make the Michelin tyres work. This issue is my responsibility, that’s it.



“It was not the meaning to finish third or fourth if that’s what happens. Legally we can appeal but we are still waiting the process of how the measurement has been made.”



Despite the time penalty, Lukyanuk dropped only one place, slotting in ahead of ERC1 Junior leader Filip Mareš (ACCR Czech Rally Team) in fourth place.



Emma Falcón (Rallye Team Spain) was also given a 30s penalty for a similar issue, dropping her from P11 to P12 behind Mareš’s ACCR team-mate Vojtěch Štajf.

The post Lukyanuk drops to third in ERC Rome battle after time penalty appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.