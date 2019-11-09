Lukyanuk edges ERC title rival Ingram in Hungary

Alexey Lukyanuk’s hopes of winning the FIA European Rally Championship for a second year running remain alive after he completed the opening leg of Rally Hungary at the front of the pack in his Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 R5.

The Russian returned to the overnight halt in Nyíregyháza with a lead of 44.4s over title rival Chris Ingram following an action-packed day on the challenging asphalt stages in the north east of the country.



He set the pace on four of the six tests that made up Saturday’s 107.14-kilometre route and recovered from a left-rear puncture on SS5 to top the provisional rankings.



More to follow...

