Lukyanuk expects “more thrills” to come in ERC title fight

Chris Ingram’s emergence as a contender for the FIA European Rally Championship title will mean “more thrills” on the season-closing events in Cyprus and Hungary.

That’s the view of defending champion Alexey Lukyanuk, who lost his title advantage to the Briton following a troubled Barum Czech Rally Zlín, which the Russian completed with three points compared to the 26 picked up by Ingram.



“It’s great actually,” said the Saintéloc Junior Team-run Lukyanuk, who is one point behind Ingram after six rallies. “It means more thrills and it will be interesting to see how things develop, it’s more interesting now.



“It also means we need to be really careful on the next two events just to be sure we are safely in front of our rivals, that’s it.”



Łukasz Habaj is also firmly in the midst of the title battle despite scoring a total of four points on the last two events. The Azores Rallye winner and double podium finisher is third in the table, 10 points down on Ingram and nine behind Lukyanuk.



“It's still possible, still we are in the fight,” the Pole said of his title prospects having been forced to retire from Barum Czech Rally Zlín with car damage.

