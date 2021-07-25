ERC champion Alexey Lukyanuk has explained what caused him to crash out of a podium spot on Rally di Roma Capitale this morning.

Lukyanuk, who claimed a second FIA European Rally Championship title last season, was 0.7s behind Andrea Crugnola starting stage nine following the Italian driver’s delay due to a damaged tyre on SS8.



But the Saintéloc Junior Team driver’s hopes of a podium finish evaporated when his Citroën C3 Rally2 struck a tree, as he explained: “On a left-hander we had some gravel it seems and I lost the rear suddenly and there was no chance to control. We went a bit wide and on the exit there was a tree and we touched it with the rear and we get stuck on the side of the road.”



Asked if his accident was the result of trying to keep pace with leader Giandomenico Basso and second-placed Crugnola, Lukyanuk responded: “It’s not the Italians. Herzcig and Llarena were really closing from behind and it was obvious that we need to keep pushing so we were on a good pace I think, bad luck.”



Lukyanuk confirmed that it is planned that his Citroën will be brought to parc fermé in Fiuggi in order for him to claim the three day bonus points from leg one. “I don’t think it will play a role in the championship but let’s do it,” the Russian driver said.

