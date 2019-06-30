Lukyanuk holds ERC lead despite delay

Alexey Lukyanuk’s lead on PZM 76th Rally Poland is still intact despite suffering a second puncture in as many days, losing 16.4s of his lead over FIA European Rally Championship rivals chasing him down.

The Saintéloc Racing driver hit a stone on the racing line and immediately picked up a front-right puncture, which also removed the wheelarch from his Citroën C3 R5.



But despite the drama, Lukyanuk still has a 23.4s lead over Hyundai Motorsport N’s Jari Huttunen.



“You know what I hate most? The smelt of burnt rubber in the car! Disaster,” said Lukyanuk.



“I hope it should be OK – we still have a spare, we had two – and we lost not too much time.”

