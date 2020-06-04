Lukyanuk: I can’t wait to start the ERC show

-

Alexey Lukyanuk emphasisd his desire to go rallying again when he appeared on ERC The Stage last night.

Lukyanuk joined FIA European Rally Championship rival Craig Breen, plus presenters Julian Porter and Chris Rawes, on the live internet talk show from ERC promoter Eurosport Events.



The 2018 ERC champion, who has spent lockdown in his adoptive city of St Petersburg, is set to drive a Pirelli-equipped Citroën C3 R5 when the delayed European championship gets underway as planned on Rally di Roma Capitale from 24-26 July.



He said: “The most important thing is to start driving again. When everything stops we’re losing the momentum, the sponsor is losing a bit the momentum and people are starting to follow different, strange things so it’s better to start the show and attract everyone back. I’m not thinking about tactics and points, the intention is to drive, be on the spot and have fun.”

