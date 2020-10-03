Driving a Pirelli-equipped Citroën C3 R5 for the Saintéloc Junior Team, the Russian has been on top form in his bad to lead victory number two of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season.



It’s been a tough start to the event for Sergio Cuesta and Emil Lindholm. Cuesta retired with damage on SS1, while Lindholm went out after crashing on SS3.



Following regroup and service in Fafe, SS4, the repeat of Montim, is due to get underway at 12h30 local time.



More to follow...