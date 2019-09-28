Lukyanuk keeps Al-Attiyah within reach in first day of Cyprus ERC action

Al-Attiyah had dominated the morning loop of stages to build a lead of nearly half a minute, though had a scare at the end of stage three before midday service when his gear linkage broke, only able to continue as he discovered the missing pin in the sump guard.



There was a firm response from Lukyanuk in the afternoon, limiting his losses on the re-run of Politiko to 0.6s and then gaining 2.8s on the leader on the 23.23 kilometre Lefkara test, the longest stage of the rally.



“It was a good day for us,” said Al-Attiyah, a five-time winner of the event. “The previous stage was really hard, very tough, so we didn't take any risk, and we managed it with a good speed. We lost only three seconds to Lukyanuk. I'm quite happy and we have a good lead.”



Lukyanuk’s deficit to the rally leader is down to 25.4s and has a comfortable gap to third-placed Simos Galatariotis, the defending Cyprus Rally winner from last year.



A risky strategy was deployed by Galatariotis, who took only one spare tyre to save weight despite Cyprus Rally’s reputation for rough, rocky stages. It paid off though, as he doubled his advantage over the chasing back behind him.



ERC championship leader Chris Ingram (Toksport WRT), who turned to crowdfunding to help pay his way to Cyprus after missing out on the ERC1 Junior title by just 0.3s, is in fourth, retaking the place after losing it on stage four with an uncharacteristically slow time.



Third-fastest time on the re-run of Lefkara put him back ahead of fellow title contender Łukasz Habaj (Sports Racing Technologies), who finished the day 9.4s behind the Brit after leg one.



Mikko Hirvonen’s first day of ERC action in 17 years was mostly trouble-free, his biggest concern being brake fade from overheating mid-way through the longer stages. Though Hirvonen (MM-Motorsport) is a highly experienced driver with 15 wins at world championship level, a lack of recent experience on Cyprus Rally’s roads made it harder for the Finn to find a strong rhythm.



A much needed boost is on the cards for Albert von Thurn und Taxis. Baumschlager Rallye & Racing’s German prince is still looking for his first top 15 finish of the year, but was already running in the top 10 before moving into seventh on the afternoon pass of Lefkara.



That gain came at the expense of Tibor Érdi Jr. (Érdi Team Kft.), who had to stop and change a puncture and lost four minutes, falling out of the points places to P14. The reigning double ERC2 champion, who moved up to the top class with a ŠKODA Fabia R5 at the end of last year, was up to P13 by the end of the day.



Norbert Herczig (MOL Racing Team) rose from P33 to ninth by the end of the leg, scoring a string of top five stage times throughout the day. After starting the day with a two minute penalty, the Hungarian driver’s rapid pace has brought his gap to Al-Kuwari in eighth down to just 6.5s.



Emilio Fernàndez (Toksport WRT) had a strong afternoon on his first visit to the Cyprus Rally, picking up his pace on the second passes of Politiko and Lefkara. He moved from P11 to ninth on the latter, though was passed by Herczig on the day-ending Nicosia superspecial and dropped back to P10, 4.2s behind.



Both Herczig and Fernàndez benefitted from another nightmare stage for Niki Mayr-Melnhof. The Austrian privateer had already been delayed on the morning pass of Lefkara when his car’s dashboard lit up like “a Christmas tree”, only for the same thing to happen on the afternoon pass. He remains in the battle for eighth, however, only 16.6s off Al-Kuwari and 6.1s behind Fernàndez.



Petros Panteli (Q8 Oils Rally Team) further extended his lead in the ERC2 production category, while Efrén Llarena (Peugeot Rally Academy) continues to edge ahead of Erik Cais (ACCR Czech Rally Team) out front in ERC3.

The post Lukyanuk keeps Al-Attiyah within reach in first day of Cyprus ERC action appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.