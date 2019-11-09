Lukyanuk keeps Hungary lead despite SS5 puncture

Alexey Lukyanuk maintains a 20s margin at the front of Rally Hungary over ERC title rival Chris Ingram despite sustaining a right-rear puncture on a dramatic SS5.

Saintéloc Junior Team’s Lukyanuk came into the first stage of the afternoon loop with a similar margin over the Ferenc Vincze’s ŠKODA Fabia R5, with the latter also suffering a puncture on the Újhuta test.



While others elected to stop and change wheels, Lukyanuk battled on to the end of the stage, finishing fifth and only losing 20s to stage winner Ingram.



Ingram is now second in the classification after gapping Filip Mareš in third, while Vincze dropped to tenth after shipping over three minutes.

