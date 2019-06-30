Lukyanuk leads ERC as Junior order shakes up

Alexey Lukyanuk still leads the FIA European Rally Championship order on PZM 76th Rally Poland despite losing time, as a trio of ERC Juniors had issues on the Uzranki stage.

A puncture delayed Lukyanuk on SS11 and cost him over 15 seconds, though his lead from Jari Huttunen (Hyundai Motorsport N) behind was still mostly intact. Winning the Uzranki test immediately afterwards built his gap back up to 30.5s.



Behind Huttunen the order was reshuffled massively by a chain of events on the Uzranki stage.



Championship leader Łukasz Habaj (Sports Racing Technologies) had passed fellow Pole Miko Marczyk (ŠKODA Polska Motorsport) for fourth place on the first stage of the morning, Mikołajki MAX.



But that fourth place became third when Filip Mareš (ACCZ Czech Rally Team) was delayed on Uzranki with two different issues.



Mareš was held up on the road by Marczyk, who was forced to stop and change a puncture, which cost him two minutes. While following Marczyk he then sustained a broken right-rear wheel.



Those issues lost Mareš over half a minute, though thanks to Marczyk’s issues he is still leading ERC1 Junior and fourth overall.



With Marczyk losing over two minutes and falling to P10 overall, Team STARD’s Hirokai Arai was set to benefit. But instead his rally ended entirely on Uzranki, rolling his Citroën over.



Aron Domżała (TGS Worldwide) moved up two places to fifth as a result, though is more than half a minute behind Mareš in fourth.



Instead, he was under pressure from Mattias Adielsson, who is now up to second in ERC1 Junior in addition to sixth overall.



His run on Uzranki was not without drama either, skating “maybe 100 metres” off the road on a very slippery concrete section but losing only a few seconds.



Marijan Griebel (Baumschlager Rallye & Racing) is up to seventh, while Tomasz Kasperczyk (Tiger Energy Drink Rally Team) rocketed up to eighth from P11, thanks in part to a puncture picked up by Norbert Herczig that dropped the MOL Racing Team pilot a few seconds.



Herczig is still within reach of Kasperczyk, however, 11.2s behind while holding a comfortable advantage over Marczyk in P10.



Albert von Thurn und Taxis (Baumschlager Rallye & Racing) and Jarosław Kołtun both retired, von Thurn und Taxis with a broken wheel on Gmina Mragowo and Kołtun crashing out on the tricky Uzranki test.



Ken Torn (Estonian Autosport Junior Team) is still leading ERC3 with three stages to go, with Juan Carlos Alonso leading ERC2 after SS11.

