With the dust still settling following the 10th running of Rally Estonia last weekend, the latest ERC Eye of the Expert catches up with 2018 European champion Alexey Lukyanuk to look back on his remarkable victory on the 2015 edition of the high-speed gravel event.

Lukyanuk, the current ERC title leader, talks host Chris Rawes through his early days competing in Estonia, his national title success in 2014 and his victory on what was then a round of the FIA European Rally Championship in 2015. And he also explains why he was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X for the occasion.



To watchERC Eye of the Expertwith Alexey Lukyanuk, following this link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=23&v=vlSbwC6IT94