Lukyanuk rues worst qualifying of ERC career

ERC star Alexey Lukyanuk described yesterday’s Rally Liepāja Qualifying Stage as the “worst of my career”.

Lukyanuk, who tops the FIA European Rally Championship following his highly impressive Rally di Roma Capitale triumph last month, was ninth quickest through the 4.61-kilometre Welcome to Latvia stage in his Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 R5.



“The qualifying [was] not really fantastic to be honest,” said the Russian. “It was not the start we were hoping for. Actually, finishing the qualifying I thought we were quite okay, I believe at my maximum but it looks like small things delayed us on the way, like being first on the road after the two-wheel-drive cars. It looks really strange and frustrating but I think it’s the worst qualifying of my career.”



While the Qualifying Stage was a frustrating affair for Lukyanuk, the Pirelli-equipped driver said the fact he was able to reach Liepāja as a “small win” due to travel issues.



“I actually had some doubts we could make our way to the rally,” said the St Petersburg-based driver. “At some point I thought if we get to the rally then already it’s a small win and it was a big relief when we finally made it to this location.”

