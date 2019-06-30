Lukyanuk scores well-earned ERC win as title race ramps up

Alexey Lukyanuk is back in the hunt for a second FIA European Rally Championship title after taking his first win of 2019 on PZM 76th Rally Poland, scoring maximum points.

Taking the lead from Hyundai Motorsport N’s ERC3 Junior graduate Jari Huttunen first thing on Saturday morning after stage two, Lukyanuk didn’t look back, winning by 59.8s.



After a broken damper and puncture on Saturday only proved to be a minor delay, another puncture occurred when Lukyanuk hit a stone on the morning pass of Gmina Mragowo.



His lead was reduced but still remained out from there he was untouchable, winning the remaining stages to cement his first win.



Huttunen’s return to the ERC was equally as successful as his appearance on this event last year, repeating his second place finish with a factory-supported Hyundai i20 R5.



Conscious that Lukyanuk was keen to get his first win of 2019 on the board, Huttunen played it safe and made sure he secured second place, continuing the ERC3 Junior graduate’s 100% podium rate in ERC since moving up to the faster four-wheel drive cars.



Championship leader Łukasz Habaj (Sports Racing Technologies) added another podium finish to his impressive 2019 trophy cabinet, limiting his points loss to Lukyanuk and ensure he would leave his home country still atop the ERC standings, 11 points ahead of Lukyanuk.



Habaj overhauled ERC1 Junior star Miko Marczyk (ŠKODA Polska Motorsport) for fourth place early on Sunday morning and then took third when Filip Mareš (ACCR Czech Rally Team) suffered a broken wheel on SS12.



Despite losing nearly a minute Mareš still secured victory in the ERC1 Junior category and fourth place overall, putting him into title contention as Chris Ingram (Toksport WRT) retired on the road section between SS13 and SS14 with a water leak.



Aron Domżała (TGS Worldwide) scored his first ERC top five finish aboard his ŠKODA Fabia R5. Domżała had been battling Habaj earlier on but fell back during leg two, and was able to bring the car home without drama when nearest rival Hiroki Arai (Team STARD) rolled out of the rally on Uzranki’s morning pass.



Tomasz Kasperczyk (Tiger Energy Drink Rally Team) mounted a remarkable comeback to finish sixth after starting leg two down in P11. He benefitted from Arai’s retirement and also Marijan Griebel’s off just 2.5 kilometres from the end of the rally, but also passed Mattias Adielsson (Sweden National Team), Norbert Herczig (MOL Racing Team) and Marczyk during leg two.



Adielsson had been set to finish sixth until a broken front differential left him with only rear wheel drive, though Griebel’s crash meant the he was given a notional time for the final stage and clung on to seventh by 0.1s from Herczig.



Despite the last-minute issues Adielsson also wrapped up a first ERC1 Junior podium finish, ahead of Marczyk, who completed the class podium and finished ninth overall. Marczyk had been running fourth overall behind Habaj on Sunday morning but lost nearly three minutes when he stopped to change a puncture on SS12.



The spate of late retirements promoted Kacper Wróblewski into the top 10 on the final stage, scoring an ERC championship point on his first ever gravel rally in a four-wheel drive car.

