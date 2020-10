Alexey Lukyanuk and Dmitry Eremeev are preparing to start first on the opening leg of Rally Fafe Montelong today.

With starting positions based on title order on Portugal’s round of the FIA European Rally Championship, the Russian Saintéloc Junior Team pair will tackle SS1 ahead of the rest of the field from 09h00 local time.



Rally Fafe Montelongo 2020 leg one start list