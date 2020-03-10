Lukyanuk thanks Arnautov, welcomes new ERC co-driver Eremeev

Alexey Lukyanuk will have a new co-driver by his side when he challenges for FIA European Rally Championship success in 2020.

With Lukyanuk’s long-term co-driver Alexey Arnautov taking a break from competing, Lukyanuk has recruited another Russian, Dmitriy Eremeev, to share his Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 R5.



Although he’s not competed extensively in recent seasons, Eremeev has partnered rapid Russian drivers in the past, including Stanislav Gryazin, Sergei Uspenskiy, Alexander Dorosinskiy, plus Vasiliy Gryazin for a handful of ERC rounds in 2014.



“I will go with a new co-driver this year, Dmitriy Eremeev, but first I would like to say how I enjoyed the years spent with Alexey. He was my co-driver since 2009 and we won a lot of rallies and championships together. He’s the strongest guy I know mentally, he’s so calm and responsible. He was taking care of many things around me, supporting me and giving me freedom to focus on my driving. With Alexey it was so natural and easy, so calm within the car together. I massively respect these years and our passion, our results, our friendship.



“Dmitriy was a co-driver to some really fast drivers and he has some good experience. Okay, he was not intensively rallying for the past five years but I really like his attitude. It was not easy to find a person to match my expectations because I had a high benchmark with Alexey. But Dmitriy is a strong choice. We’ve had some pacenote training and we made quite good steps with our preparation. I am pretty confident we will come to the first event well prepared and ready to deliver good results from the first stages.”



Arnautov offered this advice for his replacement: “Keep calm and do your job, the guy on the left knows what he is doing!”

