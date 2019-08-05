Alexey Lukyanuk will top the FIA European Rally Championship standings for the first time this season when the 2019 title battle resumes on Barum Czech Rally Zlín from 16-18 August.

Lukyanuk has enjoyed a testing ERC title defence with two non-finishes and completed Rally di Roma Capitale in Italy last month in frustrated mood after a time penalty dropped him to fourth at the finish.



Following his trip to Italy, the Saintéloc Junior Team driver from Russia, said: “Maybe final result doesn't show it, but all together we did good job, and leaving Italy even stronger.”



Lukyanuk heads Łukasz Habaj by six points after five rounds. They both have a victory apiece with Habaj winning the season-opening Azores Rallye and Lukyanuk taking the laurels on PZM 76th Rally Poland.

The post Lukyanuk to lead ERC field into Zlín stronger than before appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.