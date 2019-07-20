Lundberg aims for Sunday with ERC Rome retirement

FIA ERC3 Junior Championship driver Elias Lundberg’s first day on Rally di Roma Capitale has come to an early end, retiring at midday service due to a suspected trapped nerve.

ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team’s Swedish driver picked up the issue on Friday’s Qualifying Stage when making an adjustment to his Opel ADAM R2.



Lundberg completed the Saturday morning loop in Italy by driving one-handed throughout, but decided to retire and focus on treating the issue with his physio, with a plan to return to the stages on Sunday.



Lundberg is sixth in the ERC3 Junior Championship standings after PZM 76th Rally Poland, and had been running P11 on Rally di Roma Capitale before his retirement.

