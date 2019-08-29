Lundberg cheered by Zlin ERC experience

Lundberg was making his debut on the event, the deciding round of the 2019 FIA ERC3 Junior Championship. He finished the final stage seventh in class but elected not to drive to the finish due to health reasons.



“The first day was really tough but really good to get the experience from this rally because it’s so difficult,” said the ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team-run Swede. “We had big brake problems on the last two stages on Saturday and lost a lot of time. We were learning the event but we were also trying to push a bit although we didn’t get the right rhythm. The atmosphere created by the fans was a very special experience for us.”



Lundberg and co-driver David Arhusiander scored a season-best third in the Pirelli-supported category on the Azores Rallye in March.