Elias Lundberg is preparing to do something he hasn’t done very often on Rally di Roma Capitale: drive on asphalt.

Swede Lundberg estimates that of the rallies he’s contested during his career only “10 per cent” have been on Tarmac, the basis of this week’s FIA ERC3 Junior Championship counter.



But the ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team driver is relishing the opportunity as he looks to build his experience of sealed-surface competition.



“This season has been a tough one for us and the team,” said Lundberg, last year’s ADAC Opel Rallye Cup winner. “But we will never stop continuing to work hard in order to gain good results until the end.



“I’d say less than 10 per cent of the rallies I have contested in my career were on Tarmac, so I still have something to learn. But our big improvement on Rally Islas Canarias was quite encouraging so I can’t wait to take on Italian Tarmac with my Opel ADAM R2.”

The post Lundberg keen to take on latest ERC Tarmac challenge appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.