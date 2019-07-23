Lundberg on early Rome ERC3 Junior exit

ERC3 Junior podium finisher Elias Lundberg has explained why he was forced to withdraw from Rally di Roma Capitale last weekend.

The ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team driver complained of an issue with his left arm following Friday’s Qualifying Stage.



With the problem worsening during Saturday morning’s loop, Lundberg was instructed by his team to return to service ahead of schedule for treatment.



“It was not even the pain that hinders me so much while driving, but I can't grip properly with my left hand,” said the Swede. “I practically have to do everything with my right hand, which I also need to shift gears. So, driving fast on these demanding stages and at this high level like this was not possible.”



Opel Motorsport Director Jörg Schrott said: “It’s really a shame. Elias was determined to go all out, and he could have achieved a lot here. But to drive with this handicap would not only have been futile from a sporting point of view, but also dangerous. And health always comes first for us.”



Lundberg’s team-mate Grégoire Munster added: “I hope he will get back really soon.”

