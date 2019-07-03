Lundberg: team deserved ERC3 Junior podium

Elias Lundberg was back to his Azores Rallye best in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship – but a podium eluded him in the closing stages of PZM 76th Rally Poland after transmission failure hit.

Lundberg, part of the ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team, was on course to finish third in the Pirelli-supported category having overcome intercom and powersteering issues on leg one of the high-speed gravel event aboard his Opel ADAM R2.



“It felt really good to complete the first stages and not be so far behind,” said the Swede, who finished third in class on the Azores Rallye in March. “We lost the intercom and the powersteering on stage eight and also the engine cut off a few times.



“But the car was working well [on Sunday morning] and we were trying to find the real rhythm, everything was quite okay. Of course, it's hard to retire so close to the finish line with a podium position in sight. In contrast to some of our rivals, we hadn't made any mistakes until then. The guys deserved the podium spot.”

