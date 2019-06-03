Lunderg looks to Poland for vital ERC3 Junior title boost

Elias Lundberg already has a plan in place to hit back from his frustrating FIA ERC3 Junior Championship round in Latvia last month – Rally Poland!

Lundberg had been tipped as a Rally Liepāja podium contender following his top-three finish on the all-gravel Azores Rallye. However, a crash on the very first stage dictated otherwise as the ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team member settled for P11 in the Pirelli-supported category after he restarted under Rally2 rules.



He will now use Rally Poland from 28-30 June to attempt to rejoin the title race.



“We had a crash on the first stage,” said Lundberg, who is co-driven by fellow Swede David Arhusiander. “I took a too wide line on a Tarmac corner and it was gravel on the outside so I hit a ditch and rolled the car. I only rolled once but it was quite a hard impact on the landing and we broke both the right rear and the left front. Then we had some electrical problem on Sunday morning.”



Lundberg continued: “Of course it’s really frustrating to not even do a good stage time. It wasn’t our best rally but now we look forward to Poland.”

