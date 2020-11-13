Rally3 is a new category of rally car created to provide an accessible and affordable first step on the four-wheel-drive ladder at national, regional and world level.



The cost-effective four-wheel drive Fiesta Rally3 was designed and developed in M-Sport Poland’s state-of-the-art facility in Krakow, Poland.



According to M-Sport, the Fiesta Rally3 “is undergoing an intense development programme on a variety of surfaces and conditions across Europe, using a unique cross-section of world-class drivers. A clear set of targets and standards have now been identified for the Fiesta Rally3 to establish unrivalled reliability. The most notable target is the homologation date; M-Sport Poland will homologate the first ever Rally3 car on March 1, 2021.



The M-Sport Fiesta Rally3 will be available for €99,999 excluding VAT and registration costs. In anticipation of the popularity of the Rally3 category, production is already underway in Krakow and deposits for first orders will be accepted from Monday.



This offers customers the opportunity to take delivery of their Fiesta Rally3 from the date of homologation and begin their campaigns from March 2021. Further information is available at:Rally3CarSales@m-sport.co.uk



The M-Sport Fiesta Rally3 in detail

A 1.5-litre EcoBoost engine will power the Fiesta Rally3 with a power output of 215BHP and 400Nm of torque all transmitted through a five-speed sequential gearbox. The car is capable of reaching 100kph in just five seconds and has a top speed of 185kph. It’s sprung by three-way adjustable dampers front and rear using 17-inch and 15-inch rims for tarmac and gravel respectively. The car will weigh 1210kg.



Maciej Woda, M-Sport Poland Director, said: “I am very happy with how things are progressing with the Fiesta Rally3. Every time I see the development car, I feel very proud of the entire team that is working tirelessly and has been throughout 2020 on this truly ground-breaking car. In what has been a very difficult year for everybody, the team at Krakow are excelling themselves with the Fiesta Rally3, not letting anything get in the way of design and development. I want to say a huge congratulations and thank you to everybody contributing to this project so far.



“The Fiesta Rally3 and the collective effort going into its creation embodies everything that M-Sport exists for: providing every opportunity to the next generation of drivers. The Fiesta Rally3 will by no means be an alternative to any car that is out there currently, it will be a brand-new concept serving what has been a very underserved area of rallying. It will be the perfect steppingstone for those graduating from two-wheel to four-wheel drive, allowing drivers to learn and refine the skills needed to handle four-wheel-drive machinery, which is a massive step for any driver.



“Since early talks about the concept of Rally3, we have all been quite excited about the potential of this category. The cost cap was a key sticking point for us, and I feel €99,999 will be a very good price point for an entry level four-wheel drive car, especially for national and regional rally championships around the world.”