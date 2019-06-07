One of the most successful cars in recent FIA European Rally Championship history is being replaced with confirmation of an all-new Ford Fiesta R5 from M-Sport.

Based on the Ford Fiesta ST-Line and powered by an EcoBoost engine, M‑Sport has worked closely with the Ford Motor Company to “ensure the new Fiesta R5 provides a big step forward in terms of pace and performance”, according to the car builder.



M-Sport Managing Director, Malcolm Wilson OBE, said: “We have taken our time to ensure this new model is even better with performance gains in every area. The test programme has been extensive, and we have worked hard to ensure this new car suits every level of driver. We have quite literally travelled the world – testing on a wide range of surfaces, in varying conditions and with a whole host of drivers taking to the wheel. This car is extremely important to us, and its adaptability is vital to its success.”



The original Fiesta R5 is M-Sport’s most successful global rally car with Kajetan Kajetanowicz landing its first major win on the ERC-counting Rally Poland in 2013, the first of 18 victories in the top regional championship.



Kajetanowicz went on to take the prestigious European title for three years running from 2015 before Alexey Lukyanuk drove a Fiesta R5 to the 2018 crown.



More than 250 examples of the first-generation Fiesta R5 have been used in competition. Clickherefor more information on its replacement, which is the work of a technical team led by M-Sport engineer Bernardo Fernandes.



Details of the new Fiesta R5’s competitive debut have yet to be announced, although it is expected to be eligible for competition use during the second half of the current season.

The post M-Sport reveals replacement for ERC title-winning Fiesta appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.