M4 Sports to broadcast Rally Hungary ERC title decider plus all rounds in 2020

FIA European Rally Championship promoter Eurosport Events has secured an exciting coverage opportunity with Hungarian domestic free-to-air broadcaster MTVA.

An extension to the existing alliance between Eurosport Events and MTVA covering the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, which is also part of the Eurosport Events’ portfolio, the new agreement will result in daily highlights of the upcoming Rally Hungary being broadcast on MTVA’s M4 Sports channel.



The coverage of the season-deciding asphalt event, based in Nyíregyháza from 8-10 November, will also include the behind-the-scenesERC All Accessprogramme. It is a prelude to the 2020 season when M4 Sports will broadcast highlights of all rounds of the ERC, plusERC All Accessand daily highlights of next year’s Rally Hungary.



“We are really pleased to welcome MTVA to the ERC’s roster of respected broadcasters and we are delighted the all-new Rally Hungary will benefit from coverage on a domestic, free-to-air television channel,” said Jean-Baptiste Ley, the ERC Co-ordinator. “MTVA’s coverage of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO is well regarded and widely known and we look forward to showcasing the ERC to another new audience and to being part of the MTVA family.”



Dávid Székely, the Channel Director of M4 Sport, said: “Excitement around the first Rally Hungary continues to grow and to give our viewers the opportunity to watch the three-way battle for the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship being decided on M4 Sports is really good news. As well as introducing them to the top drivers of the ERC, we’ll also remind them there’s a strong pool of talented Hungarian drivers aiming to make an impression on what will be a very competitive and highly-entertaining weekend of motorsport.”



Chris Ingram (Great Britain), Łukasz Habaj (Poland) and Alexey Lukyanuk are locked in a thrilling battle for the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship title on Rally Hungary, which is a new addition to the ERC calendar for this season. Four-time national champion Norbert Herczig of the MOL Racing Team and double ERC2 champion Tibor Érdi Jr are among the Hungarian drivers taking part on the event.



ERC coverage on M4 Sports refresher

2019:Rally Hungary daily highlights programme andERC All Access

2020:Highlights of all ERC rounds, plus Rally Hungary daily highlights andERC All Access



Photo:MNASZ/Ádám Szabó-Jilek

The post M4 Sports to broadcast Rally Hungary ERC title decider plus all rounds in 2020 appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.