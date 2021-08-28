Barum Czech Rally Zlín rookie Andrea Mabellini is on course for a third consecutive win in the arrive-and-drive Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT for MICHELIN-equipped Renault Clio Rally5s.

The Italian has led since Friday night’s superspecial on the streets of host city Zlín and is 1m20.1s ahead of Argentine Paulo Soria.



“It’s been a really difficult day,” said Mabellini. “They are really muddy stages, bumpy but we are enjoying.”



Soria, competing on his second sealed-surface rally, is second followed by Bastien Bergounhe and Ghjuvanni Rossi. However, Yigit Timur retired when he went off the road on SS7.

ERC Maior not thinking about ERC3 Junior win 43 MINUTES AGO

ERC Rain a pain for ERC Abarth ace Polonski AN HOUR AGO