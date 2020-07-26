Mabellini makes instant impact on ERC Abarth Rally Cup debut

-

Andrea Mabellini made an instant impact on his Abarth Rally Cup debut with victory on Rally di Roma Capitale, round one of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship.

Mabellini, an ex-circuit racer, took second in ERC2 and also earned €12,000 in prize money for his Abarth Rally Cup success.



“I would like to thank the Rally di Roma Capitale organisation and the ERC because they did a very good job, the race was perfect,” said Mabellini. “I want to thank all the team members, the sponsors and the partners for all their support. The race was quite difficult, especially the first day on the bumpy road and gravel. But today was much better and I am happy for the result and I hope to be part of the ERC for the next race.”



Roberto Gobbin took second in class but it was a frustrating weekend for Dariusz Poloński, last year’s Abarth Rally Cup runner-up. He was back in action for leg two after a turbo issue forced him out on Saturday morning. After going fastest in the one-make series and in ERC2 on SS7 and SS8, more turbo problems struck on SS9, forcing the Pole to retire for a second day running.

