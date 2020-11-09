Mabellini stopped on Friday evening’s superspecial with suspension failure but fought back to complete the ERC2 podium and win the Abarth Rally Cup section for a third time in 2020.



Czech Martin Rada finished second in his Abarth 124 rally, but Romanian newcomer Mihnea Mureșan and Italian Roberto Gobbin were non-starters on leg two after crashing out on Saturday.



“Thanks to the team that allowed us to start on Saturday morning after the problem we had with the suspension on Friday night,” said Mabellini, a former circuit racer. “It was difficult this rally but I learned a lot and I am happy. We had some good speed but it’s difficult on these bumpy roads with a light car like this at 180kph. Thanks also to my new co-driver for this rally, Nicoló [Gonella] and to my team and to my sponsors.”