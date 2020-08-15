Mabellini profits as Polonski lucks out in ERC Abarth Rally Cup

-

Andrea Mabellini and Martin Rada have belied their absence of gravel experience by completing leg one of Rally Liepāja in first and second positions in the Abarth Rally Cup.

They had trailed long-term leader Dariusz Poloński only to move up the order when the Pole crashed out in dust clouds on stage four.



“When we saw Poloński was out we tried to manage the car to the end and finish the day for the Abarth Rally Cup,” said Mabellini, who won the category exclusively for the Abarth 124 rally on Pirelli tyres on Rally di Roma Capitale last month. “I am quite happy about my performance for the first time on gravel but I have to learn every time.”



Of his stage-four exit, Poloński said: “The crew in front of us make dust and we miss the braking point. The road goes narrow, we hit and break the suspension.”

