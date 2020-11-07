Mabellini, the title leader after three rounds, retired on Friday evening’s opening superspecial with a suspension issue. He restarted this morning with a five-minute time penalty but has set the pace on three out of four stages in his efforts to make up lost ground.



“We had a suspension issue but it’s thanks to the team that we could restart this morning,” said Mabellini. “It’s difficult with a lot of mud and we are struggling for traction. But we try to manage.”



Romanian driver Mureșan heads Czech Martin Rada by 12.2s with Italian Roberto Gobbin next up. Mabellini is 4m10.1s behind Mureșan with four stages of day one left.