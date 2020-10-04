As well as snatching second place in ERC2 from Dmitry Feofanov on the final stage, Andrea Mabellini completed Rally Fafe Montelongo with the Abarth Rally Cup laurels for the second time in 2020.

The ex-circuit racer coped admirably with the demanding weather conditions to triumph in his Pirelli-equipped Abarth 124 rally.



“I’m happy,” said Mabellini, who finished ahead of Roberto Gobbin in the one-make class. “It was a difficult rally with really challenging stages in tricky conditions. I want to thank all the supporters and sponsors and also the organisation. In the conditions it was difficult, especially when the roads were wet. I learn a lot and I enjoy a lot so I am happy.”