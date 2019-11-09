Mad times for Erdi after ERC exit

Tibor Érdi Jr is focusing on his Rally Hungary return on Sunday morning after a crash on the Mád – Disznókő stage left him on the sidelines.

Double ERC2 champion Érdi Jr was hoping that competing on home soil would boost his chances of claiming his first FIA European Rally Championship points of 2019.



Instead, Érdi Jr went out on stage four, albeit with only minimal damage to his ŠKODA Fabia R5.



“I think I pushed the stage in Mád too much, because I performed well on it last year,” said Érdi Jr. “We enjoyed almost the full stage, we kept control, but one of the corners was too muddy. I did not expect it, because on the recce it was different. We slipped off the road and the suspension [is] damaged. I tried to fix it on the stage, but I could not manage it.



“I am very sorry for it, because we expected more, but anyone can make a mistake in a rally, if they push hard. But we will continue tomorrow, the damage is not so big, and we want to collect kilometres for gaining more experiences.”

