Scheduled to run from November 26-28 as the fifth event of the ERC season, Rally Islas Canarias organisers have attracted 72 entries for the International event with 46 drivers ERC-registered.



Of that impressive entry number, 27 are from drivers or teams in top-level Rally2 cars with eight eligible for the ERC1 Junior Championship.



Six crews are registered for ERC2, including three from the Abarth Rally Cup, plus the sole Alpine A110 RGT.



The ERC3 division has 13 entries of which seven are in contention for Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior.



The full entry list appears below:



Rally Islas Canarias 2020 entry list